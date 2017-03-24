Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Fountain City Town Council member arrested for felony OWI, 4 other charges

Posted 6:29 pm, March 24, 2017, by

Jesse Berger.

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. – A town council member in Fountain City was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Authorities said Jesse Berger, 25, of Fountain City, was arrested early Thursday morning at the intersection of Walnut St. and Fountain Ave.

Details of the incident have not been made public yet, but Berger was charged with a level 6 felony OWI. He was also charged with a misdemeanor OWI, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Berger ran unopposed as a Republican in 2015 and was elected to one of Fountain City’s two at-large seats.

During a Feb. town council meeting, residents were reportedly concerned about Berger’s fitness to serve on the council.

 

