Eli Lilly to announce $85 million expansion of manufacturing operations in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Eli Lilly and Co. will announce plans Friday to invest millions of dollars to expand manufacturing operations in Indianapolis.

The company will spend $85 million in Indianapolis as part of an $850 million nationwide expansion of research laboratories, manufacturing sites and office facilities.

According to our media partners at the IndyStar, Lilly’s investment in Indianapolis will allow the company to expand assembly of an injection device for the diabetes drug dulaglutide.

Friday’s announcement will include officials from Eli Lilly along with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.