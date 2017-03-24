× Delphi police, ISP, FBI begin ‘normalization’ process for double homicide investigation

DELPHI, Ind. – The investigation into the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams will change a bit in the coming weeks

The Carroll County Sheriff, Delphi police, Indiana State Police, and FBI announced today that they will begin the “normalization” process.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have helped Carroll County authorities with the case since the girls’ bodies were found on February 14. They’ve sifted through over 13,000 tips and investigated thousands of leads.

Police say throughout the past several weeks, the number of tips coming in has dwindled and the number remaining are within the realm of manageability for investigators involved in day-to-day operations.

They want to stress that this does not mean the investigation is going “cold,” and each investigator remains strongly committed to solving the case.

The command center will remain at the former Carroll/ White REMC building in Delphi, and investigators will continue to follow up on leads and investigate this case from this location.

“We remain committed to this investigation and the Carroll County and Delphi community until ‘this evil’ is eradicated. We are on board until the end to assist our fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters,” ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said.

Investigators from other jurisdictions will return to home to follow up on investigations which have been temporarily delayed to assist Carroll County authorities.

“We stress this investigation is ongoing and is not without resolve as we will find those responsible and reach proper closure for Abby and Libby and their families,” Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said.