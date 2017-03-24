A Mild, Wet Weekend Ahead
Friday was the warmest day of the year and temperatures will stay mild this weekend. We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms Saturday and rain is likely on Sunday. A wet weather pattern will last through most of next week with a daily chance for rain.
So far this month has been mild.
Friday was the warmest day in Indianapolis since last November.
We’ll have chance for scattered t-storms Saturday.
T-storms are likely Sunday.
We’ll have a daily chance for rain through next week.
Heavy rain is likely over the next few days.
