Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

A Mild, Wet Weekend Ahead

Posted 5:10 pm, March 24, 2017, by

Friday was the warmest day of the year and temperatures will stay mild this weekend. We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms Saturday and rain is likely on Sunday. A wet weather pattern will last through most of next week with a daily chance for  rain.

So far this month has been mild.

Friday was the warmest day in Indianapolis since last November.

We’ll have chance for scattered t-storms Saturday.

T-storms are likely Sunday.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through next week.

Heavy rain is likely over the next few days.

Now that Spring is here to countdown is on to some big events.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s