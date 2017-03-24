× A Mild, Wet Weekend Ahead

Friday was the warmest day of the year and temperatures will stay mild this weekend. We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms Saturday and rain is likely on Sunday. A wet weather pattern will last through most of next week with a daily chance for rain.

So far this month has been mild.

Friday was the warmest day in Indianapolis since last November.

We’ll have chance for scattered t-storms Saturday.

T-storms are likely Sunday.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through next week.

Heavy rain is likely over the next few days.

