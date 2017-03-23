Wireless device works with pacemaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wireless technology is helping heart patients with pacemakers, like 70 year old Frances Rodgers.

It turned out her device had a problem. She had three surgeries to replace the leads or wires attached to her 16 year old pacemaker. But her body kept rejecting them.

Standard pacemakers use three leads to send electrical impulses to pace the heart. For many patients, those leads can break, decay or cause infections.

Doctors at London’s Saint Thomas hospital told Frances about a new wireless technology called, wise.

Instead of leads, wise uses a tiny electrode placed directly inside the heart’s left ventricle. A battery and transmitter are also implanted in the chest wall.

They all work together with a patient’s pacemaker to regulate the heart.

“You are activating the heart,” says Dr. Aldo Rinaldi, a cardiologist. “In a normal fashion usually the heart is activated electrically from the inside to the outside.”

The procedure only takes about an hour. Surgeons use a catheter to insert the tiny electrode into the heart.

“A clicking noise means the device is engaged,” says Dr. Rinaldi.

As for Frances Rodgers, she’s feeling chipper.

“I feel so much better. I got my life back.”

