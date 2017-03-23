Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

VP Mike Pence coming to Memphis Friday to cheer Butler on in Sweet 16

Posted 4:15 pm, March 23, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – According to Butler Coach Chris Holtmann, Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance to cheer on Butler in their Sweet 16 game on Friday.

Holtmann mentioned the news in his Thursday afternoon press conference prior to the big game against North Carolina.

Karen Pence graduated from Butler where she received a Master’s and Bachelor’s in elementary education. Mike Pence went to Hanover College and Indiana University Law School in Indianapolis.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions starting on Friday for “VIP movement.”

Butler faces North Carolina Friday at 7:09 p.m. on CBS4.

