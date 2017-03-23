Target unveils plans for 500 revamped stores around the country

Target plans to remodel 500 stores nationwide to give customers what it calls a more efficient and modern shopping experience.

The retailer will invest billions of dollars to give the stores a brand-new look by 2019. The first of the newly remodeled stores will be unveiled at a Houston-area location in October.

Target described the redesign as its most ambitious to date.

“With our next generation of store design, we’re investing to take the Target shopping experience to the next level by offering more elevated product presentations and a number of time-saving features,” said CEO Brian Cornell. “The new design for this Houston store will provide the vision for the 500 reimagined stores planned for 2018 and 2019, with the goal of taking a customized approach to creating an enhanced shopping experience.”

The new stores will feature two entrances. One will offer easy pickup for online orders and groceries. It will include a grocery, wine and beer shop, self-checkout lanes and a dedicated order pickup counter.

Some parking spaces will be designated for customers to park as they wait for employees to deliver pickup orders to their vehicles.

The second entrance will give customers access to displays of exclusive Target brands and seasonal items.

In addition to the Houston-area location, 40 additional stores will receive elements of the updated look in October of this year. Feedback from customers will help the retailer reimagine stores in 2018 and 2019.

Customers will find a modern update to the interior, which will include glazed, large glass windows at the front, stenciled concrete floors and reworked lighting. The stores will feature curved center aisles designed to help customers an up-close look at merchandise displays.

In addition, Target employees will be equipped with new technology that will allow them to search inventory, make mobile sales and arrange for delivery of items, all from the store floor.

In addition to the redesigned stores, Target previously announced plans to open about 100 smaller stores in dense urban areas and college campuses.