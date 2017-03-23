Spring temperatures and spring rain return

Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

A chilly start to the day in central Indiana.  Temperatures were in the upper 20°s this morning.  Some early sunshine will allow temperatures to rise through the 40°s by noon and evening in to the lower 50°s by late afternoon.

Forecast high temperatures Thursday.

Clouds will increase throughout the day.  A warm front will pass through the state later Thursday.  Ahead and along the front there could be a few spotty showers.

Computer model projection of satellite and radar imagery.

With the warm front through the state, temperatures should soar to mid-May like readings.

Forecast high temperatures Friday.

On strong southerly winds, highs should reach the lower 70°s.

An area of low pressure will begin to move towards the state Friday evening.  Ahead of the low, rain will spread east in to Indiana Saturday.

Computer model projection of radar and satellite imagery 7am Friday.

While rain looks likely, there should be hours of dry time as it looks like the rain will come through in a couple of waves.

Temperatures look to stay above normal for the remainder of the seven day period.  In fact, temperatures may return back to the lower/mid-70°s by the end of next week.  Stay tuned!

