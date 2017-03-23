× Richmond woman arrested on felony drug charges, 5 children removed from home

RICHMOND, Ind. – Police say five children were removed from a home where a Richmond woman was arrested on multiple felony drug charges.

Heather Parks, 30, was arrested and charged with four counts of neglect of a dependent, level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony; theft (possession of stolen firearm) level 6 felony; and possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanor charges.

The arrest comes after police raided a home in the 2200 block of Flatley Road after receiving a tip that a wanted subject, Thomas Vanmeter, was living there.

Police didn’t find Vanmeter, but they discovered Methamphetamine, a controlled substance believed to be Suboxone, a marijuana grow operation, and a stolen firearm.

Department of Child Services was called to the house to remove five children ranging in age from 6 months to 14-years-old.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are more felony charges and arrests pending.

Anyone with any information on Vanmeter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pendleton State Police Post at 765-778-2121.