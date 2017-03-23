× Police search for three males with mood disorders, seizures who left group home

INDIANAPOLIS – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are asking the public’s help in locating three males who walked away from a group home.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of McFarland Road just after 1 a.m. Officers were informed that Jacob Denny, David Booher, and Andrew Lewis all walked away from the group home.

Police say all three subjects have verbal, physical aggressive traits, suicidal tendencies, mood disorders, seizures, and cannot make decisions on their own. They are between 5’6”-5’10” and have brown hair. They were last seen near Hardees in the area of Southeastern/East Washington Street.

Missing Person’s detectives were notified and responded to the scene. Officers and detectives continue to search the area and are seeking the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or Marion County Communication at 317-327-3811.