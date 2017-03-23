× Peyton Manning on Senate rumor: ‘I have no interest in the political world’

LAS VEGAS – Peyton Manning says he wants no part of politics.

The retired Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback delivered a speech Wednesday at Adobe Summit 2017 in Las Vegas, a conference focused on digital marketing.

According to the Denver Post, he covered a variety of topics, including speculation linking him to a potential bid for the U.S. Senate. Manning emerged as a possible candidate to replace Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander if Alexander decided not to run for re-election in 2020.

Manning, whose name was also floated for a potential front-office job with the Colts that didn’t materialize, tried to set the record straight about his political ambitions.

“I don’t know where that came from. Last week I was going to run a team, this week I going to apparently run for Senate, and next week I’ll be an astronaut,” Manning said. “I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities.”

Manning retired after winning the Super Bowl with Broncos. Since then, he’s kept a relatively low profile and has remained tight-lipped about his future plans.

He told the audience Wednesday night that he’s “excited” about the next chapter of his life and said he had a “bucket list” of things to accomplish before deciding what he’ll do next.

“The best advice I got was to not sign up for something full-time right away that you can’t commit to,” he said. “I’m taking my time and seeing what my options might be.”

Of his playing days, Manning reiterated that he missed the camaraderie of teammates, something he also mentioned when he came to Indianapolis for a reunion with members of the Super Bowl XLI championship team.

He also discussed his memorable stint as host of a Saturday Night Live episode in March 2007, specifically a skit that spoofed the United Way. In the parody commercial, Manning taunted children and threw footballs at them.

“It was a Nerf football and light as a feather, but with those sound effects, it sounded like I was knocking these kids out. I remember thinking, ‘I can’t do it, my mother’s going to be so disappointed in me,’ and right when I was about to cancel, a mother of a child actor ran out and said ‘I want him to hit my kid in the face!’”