Lafayette daycare provider gets 6-month sentence for child’s death

Posted 7:40 am, March 23, 2017, by

Debra Keyes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a 1-year-old child at the unlicensed daycare she operated has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Judge Sean Persin on Wednesday also handed Debra Keyes of Lafayette one year of supervised probation and barred her from supervising children for money.

The 60-year-old Keyes pleaded in January to reckless supervision by a child care provider and operating a child care home without a license.

The child was found unresponsive April 25 at her home and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia, defined as an external object that blocks airflow. Keyes told investigators a crib used for the child’s nap was broken.

Police say they found 12 other children present at her home without additional adult supervision.

