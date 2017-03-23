Get ready for the warmest day of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've had below average high temperatures for ten of the past fourteen days. That changes on Friday. Expect a windy, warmer day with highs in the 70s. Thunderstorms will develop Saturday and linger through Sunday. A second area of low pressure will bring more storms late Monday through Tuesday.

After a couple of cool weeks a warm up is on the way.

High temperatures will be well above average Friday.

We'll have a daily chance for rain through early next week.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop Saturday.

Rain will continue through early Sunday.

Thunderstorms will develop again on Monday.

Rain ends early Tuesday.

Heavy rain is likely over the next several days.