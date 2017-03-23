Drivers involved in Speedway crash say intersection is not safe enough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- Two drivers involved in a crash on Crawfordsville Road in Speedway agree that change is needed at the intersection.

Hallie Miller contacted FOX59 after the crash last Monday. It was a typical day for her: she'd dropped off her daughter at school, picked up lunch, and was heading home. Then, another driver turned in front of her and the two collided.

"By the time I saw him, my car was already touching his," Miller said.

The impact was hard, and both drivers' cars were badly damaged. They were each taken away in an ambulance, but both are okay despite being banged up.

The crash happened along Crawfordsville Road, where there are strip malls and businesses on both sides of the road. FOX59 watched Thursday as numerous cars turned left across oncoming traffic all day, even witnessing several near-crashes.

The other driver, who works at a business right near the intersection, said he sees crashes all the time. He agreed with Miller that something needs to be done to make the area safer.

"I’ve seen other accidents here and it’s like, why is there not a stoplight?" Miller said. "I understand it’s going to back up traffic, whatever they do, but they need to do something here."

Speedway Police ran some numbers and said there have been 24 accidents in the area in the last six months. Four of those involved injuries.

FOX59 found it a little difficult to find an answer on the intersection, as the town of Speedway, city of Indianapolis, and state of Indiana all have some jurisdiction along Crawfordsville Road.

An Indianapolis Department of Public Works spokesperson said that because the roads at the intersection are commercial drives, and not city-owned, it would be the responsibility of businesses to commission a study, bring it to the city for approval, and pay for a stoplight.

The town of Speedway did confirm that is is seeking a grant to pay for a dedicated turn lane in the area where Miller's crash happened, but that won't go through until at least 2021.

In the meantime, Miller is warning other drivers to be careful and pay attention, since the area is very heavily traveled.

"I don’t like driving through here with my kids," Miller said. "Crashes happen in broad daylight. Just be very aware of your surroundings."