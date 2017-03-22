Warrants out for arrest of 25 sex offenders in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — More than two dozen convicted child molesters and other sex offenders are failing to comply with the law in central Indiana.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is now searching for 25 offenders with warrants for their arrest.

Twelve of the 25 offenders have had warrants for their arrest put in place in the last year. The other half have failed to register dating back as far as 2011.

“They’re sending the message to us they don’t to be compliant,” said Det. Tim Conley. “They don’t want to follow the rules so we need to find out why they’re doing what they’re doing.”

Det. Conley with Crime Stoppers say the enterprising intern in their office Grace Kicinski, a criminal justice major at Ball State, logged onto the state sex offender registry and compiled the list of 25 wanted offenders in 17 local counties.

“Sex offenders tend to be dangerous criminals because of what they do and when people don’t comply you know they’re willing to break the rules and you want to bring them in,” said Kicinski.

Some of the offenders, like Joshua Moore, have been wanted since 2012 and have failed to comply for years.

Robert Hinton faces warrants in multiple counties and also filed in 2012.

Out of the 25 cases, the warrant for Tyrone Price has been active the longest, dating back to early 2011.

“These individuals are more of a danger to the community than sex offenders that are compliant with what they’re told to do,” said Conley.

Conley says making sure all the men are properly monitored is important to protect the public.

“We need to be bring them back into compliance to keep track of them. These people are dangerous. They’re dangerous to our community,” said Conley.

Anyone with information on any of these men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.