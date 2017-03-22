Warming up before rain moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a dry, cool Wednesday temperatures will not be as chilly on Thursday. The warm up will continue and by Friday highs will reach into the 70s. We'll have a mix of clouds and sun for the next two days before a wet weather pattern develops. Thunderstorms will develop Saturday and linger through Sunday. A second area of low pressure will bring more storms late Monday and we'll stay with a daily chance for rain through Wednesday.

