Warming up before rain moves in

After a dry, cool Wednesday temperatures will not be as chilly on Thursday. The warm up will continue and by Friday highs will reach into the 70s. We'll have a mix of clouds and sun for the next two days before a wet weather pattern develops. Thunderstorms will develop Saturday and linger through Sunday. A second area of low pressure will bring more storms late Monday and we'll stay with a daily chance for rain through Wednesday.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

A gradual warm up will push high temperatures well above average by Friday.

Thunderstorms will develop Saturday.

Rain will continue through early Sunday.

Thunderstorms will develop Monday.

We'll have a daily chance for rain through early next week.

Heavy rain is likely for the next several days.

