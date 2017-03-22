Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Sunny but cooler Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are running 10-15 degrees colder than yesterday! You will want the jacket with wind chills in the lower 20s and temperatures near freezing!

This afternoon will be cool as well with temperatures topping out in the lower 40s. Skies will remain sunny all day with breezy northerly winds.

Over the weekend rain and storms return as a system moves through the state. Temperatures will remain mild and above normal in the 60s.

Today will be sunniest and coolest of the next 7 day. A few showers are possible Thursday evening but we dry out Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy southerly winds boost temperatures to 70 on Friday!

