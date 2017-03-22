Severe Weather Preparedness Week good time to look over insurance policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. -- During severe weather preparedness week, insurance agents say it's the perfect time to look over to policy to make sure you're covered in a disaster.

In Kokomo, homeowners know all too well about the battles you might endure paying for damages after a tornado or flood.

American Family Insurance Agent Roxanne Kronk said she usually gets slammed with calls, only after a disaster strikes.

"Usually you go to the doctor once a year for a physical, you should go to your insurance company once a year," Kronk said.

She says one of the first steps in being prepared for severe weather is making sure you understand what your coverage means and exactly what it will cover.

"When your agent calls and wants to review your polices, don’t think, 'oh he just wants to sell me something,' he really wants to make sure that you’re aware of what you’re paying for," she said.

One of the most common mistakes homeowners make is not understanding that different policies cover different disasters. For example, there's wind, tornado, and flood insurance and they each cover different aspects of disasters.

"You don’t want to ask when it’s too late, because then there’s thousands of dollars in damage and you have no coverage," said Kronk.

Another great piece of advice is to have renters insurance.

"Do you have enough replacement cost coverage for your possessions? We think, 'oh, I don’t have that much stuff,' but when you have to replace all your stuff brand new, it adds up very quickly," she said.

