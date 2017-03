× Police say no ongoing threat at Ball State Campus

Update: Police give all clear and say there is no ongoing threat on campus.

Update: No ongoing threat. University police have issued the all clear. Resume normal activities. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) March 22, 2017

MUNCIE, Ind.– An alert was sent out Wednesday afternoon to Ball State students, telling them to shelter in place.

The official Ball State University Twitter account for alerts said there is a possible armed suspect on campus.

No other details were immediately provided. This story is developing.