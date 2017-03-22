Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Police in Vermillion County investigating alleged stabbing of 15-year-old teen Wednesday

Posted 4:50 pm, March 22, 2017, by

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Vermillion County are investigating an alleged attack on a 15-year-old girl Wednesday.

According to authorities, they received the 911 call from the victim at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday reporting the attack.

When they arrived, they found the victim unconscious on the kitchen floor and suffering from a wound to her upper right leg.

The teen was reportedly stabbed with a knife by an unknown assailant, described as a male with a black mask, who had entered the residence through a window.

She was transported to Union Hospital of Clinton with a serious leg wound.

Police spent several minutes searching the neighborhood, wooded area and nearby roadways, but found nothing suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing, and at this time, investigators do not believe there is a public safety concern. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact police at 765-653-4114.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s