Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The casting call for the new season of Big Brother is stopping in the Circle City Wednesday.

They're looking for big, interesting personalities to be a house guest on season 19 of the show.

The casting call is at Tini bar between 4 - 7 p.m. You must be in line by 5 to qualify. Tini is located at 717 Massachusetts Avenue.

Participants must be 21 or older to apply. You can watch season 19 of Big Brother here on CBS4!