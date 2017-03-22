× Muncie man accused of killing his mother found dead in jail

MUNCIE, Ind.– Police in Muncie are investigating an inmate death at the Delaware County Jail.

Police say the inmate found dead was Richard Franks, 52, who was charged last year with the murder of his mother, 73-year-old Bonnie Franks. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West Fleetwood Drive.

He called 911 after the incident and told police his girlfriend fired the fatal shot.

After he told police several times that his girlfriend was responsible for murdering his mom, he fled the scene. He was found a short time later driving around Muncie.

Franks later admitted to police that he fired the fatal shot while arguing with his mother, according to court documents. Investigators also said he had smoked methamphetamine before the argument.

Officials say Franks’ death is under investigation. At this time, police do not suspect foul play.

His trial was set to begin on July 17.