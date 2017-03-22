× Man arrested after allegedly bragging about stealing over $220,000 from Anderson home

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man was arrested in Fort Wayne after he allegedly bragged about stealing more than $220,000 from an Anderson home in Feb.

Court documents say 30-year-old Jeffery James Hall of Ohio and his female companion were using the money to buy drugs.

Police say the money was inside two safes, along with two diamond rings and three guns.

On March 10, Anderson investigators received a call from someone who said where Hall was and what kind of car he was driving. That information was relayed to Fort Wayne police Detective Brian Martin, who intercepted and began following the car, an affidavit said.

Martin followed the car to a gas station and Anderson police arrived shortly after.

There, Hall’s companion told officers she knew about a carpet store burglary and said there was a large amount of cash, a gun and drugs in a car, an affidavit said.

Hall reportedly gave officers permission to search the car, where they found a duffel bag filled with cash, a handgun and about $8,000 worth of meth.

Court records say Hall later waived his rights and told officers how he allegedly committed the crime. During his arrest, police seized $132,363 in cash, a Taurus 9 mm handgun and two vehicles, which were reportedly bought with burglary money.

Hall has been charged with burglary of a dwelling, theft of property more than $50,000 and theft of a firearm.