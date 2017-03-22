Lawrence man found guilty in 2014 murder of 9-month-old girl

Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Posted 5:47 pm, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 05:52PM, March 22, 2017

Corey Bullock

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Lawrence man was found guilty Wednesday in the 2014 murder of his then-girlfriend’s 9-month-old daughter.

In November 2016, a jury found Corey Bullock guilty on charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent. After a hung jury and mistrial on the murder charge, the case was retried last week.

The infant died on Oct. 2, 2014, less than two days after she was discovered in cardiac arrest by medics responding to a 911 call.

The investigation revealed that at least four people noticed injuries on Aiva McGee, but no one sought help until days later when the little girl stopped breathing, court records state. Bruises covered her head and legs. She had a large scabbed wound on her skull.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.

The child’s mother, Apryl Hammer, pleaded guilty in June 2016 to neglect of a dependent for failing to get medical attention for the child.

Hammer cooperated with prosecutors in Bullock’s case and will receive a 30-year sentence, as per the plea deal. She will be sentenced to serve 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and will receive a 10-year suspended sentence.

Following her release, she will serve two years of probation.

Bullock will be sentenced on April 19.

