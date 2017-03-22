Kokomo band ready to make most of rare opportunity, opening for Bon Jovi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind-- This day is a little different than previous ones for the band, Shiny Penny.

The Kokomo-based band is quite literally experiencing the “big stage” for the first time. Tonight, they’re the opening act for Bon Jovi at Banker.

“We don’t know what it’s going to be like yet. At this point we’re just imagining what it’ll be like,” lead singer Dean Schimmelpfennig said.

For the band, the Bon Jovi concert is the culmination of eight years of hard work. Three weeks ago, they say the hard work paid off when they received a call that they won a contest to be Bon Jovi’s opening act for their Indianapolis tour stop.

“We’ve been in other contests before and haven’t had a lot of luck. Going into it we were like it’s just another contest,” guitarist Brad DiCarlo said.

In recent years, Bon Jovi has developed a trend of featuring local bands for their openers; Shiny Penny was just one of the entries in a contest that saw hundreds apply.

The moment isn’t lost on the band members, its relished.

“Just with all the attention that it’s been getting it’s just been a lot of new craziness going on that none of us really knew how to handle yet. But, I think we’re doing ok,” Schimmelpfennig said.

While their excitement and anxiousness is through the roof, the band says they will treat the show as if it was any other. They say their goal is to provide the same sincere and authentic show they always do.

Only this time, they know a few more eyes will be on them.

“We’re hoping that we’ll make some new fans tonight who want to come out and see us at one of our own shows.” Schimmelpfennig said.

For more information on Shiny Penny you can visit: http://www.shinypennyofficial.com/