× Fulton County deer burning case remains unsolved, PETA offers 5,000 reward

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for setting a deer on fire north of Rochester in Fulton County.

On the morning of Feb. 16, officials in Fulton County said a deer was struck by a car and then set on fire by somebody. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the deer alive and still smoldering.

There hasn’t been an arrest made in the cast yet. PETA has offered a $5,000 reward for anyone that can provide information to help authorities catch this individual.

“No animal should experience the agony and terror of being run over, set on fire, and left to burn to death slowly,” says PETA Senior Director Stephanie Bell.

The vehicle is believed to be a blue or black GM model, possibly a 1992-2002 Camaro, Trans-Am, or Firebird, based on the debris left on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fulton County Sheriff’s Department at 574-223-7867.