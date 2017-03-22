Father loses leg during home invasion, police release sketch of suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A father of three lost his leg during a violent home invasion. Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public for help catching him.

Back in August, an intruder broke into Miles Vanjelgerhuis’s home through a back door while his family was sleeping. Vanjelgerhuis told FOX 59, when he heard a noise, he grabbed his gun and then within minutes came face to face with the intruder.

“(We) fought back and forth in the kitchen, gun shot went off, (he) shot me in my left leg, just blew it to pieces,” explains Miles Vanjelgerhuis, home invasion victim.

Weeks after the attack, doctors amputated Vanjelgerhuis’s left leg. The Army veteran has had to learn to lean on others for help.

“It’s hard to dress yourself, it’s hard to use the bathroom, just everything. A lot of times it is easier to crawl around than hop around,” explains Vanjelgerhuis.

Since the attack, the Franklin Township family has had to deal with daily changes but for the suspect nothing changed.

“It’s just frustrating. I’m obviously permanently damaged because of it, I guess you could say, but he’s out doing whatever he wants and it’s just kind of pissed me off ,” explains Vanjelgerhuis.

Detectives believe the intruder and two other men cased the house before the break-in and Vanjelgerhuis is certain he talked to them.

“I just asked them what they were doing in my backyard and they said ‘We are just looking around.’ Ya, I don’t think so, not in my backyard, get out of here,” explains Vanjelgerhuis.

Vanjelgerhuis is confident police will catch the guy and he’s grateful he and his family are alive.

“It could’ve gone a lot worse and potentially killed me and then potentially killed them as well, you don’t know,” explains Vanjelgerhuis.

The suspect is described as 30-years-old, 6’3”, 225 lbs, with dark complexion and ‘short poofy hair.’ If you know anything that could help investigators track down the suspect, call IMPD.