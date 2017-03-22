Dhaba Indy brings a taste of India to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Authentic Indian cuisine right in Noblesville.

“Dhaba Indy” gets its name from a word meaning road side restaurant in India. Located at 14350 Mundy Dr. Suite 700 in Noblesville, the restaurant brings South Indian, North Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai cuisine to central Indiana.

“Indian food has so many varieties—Asian, Middle Eastern—and they all blend together!” says Dandaram with Dhaba Indy.

“The population here is multicultural. It is growing!”

The chef perfected his culinary skills in his native country before starting a lime green food truck in Indianapolis. People loved it so much that he expanded the menu to offer a daily buffet in Noblesville.

“The newcomers, I recommend they try the buffet. Have 12-15 dishes to try on and a little bit of everything,” he said. “Go for it and then go get a second plate with the one you like. Take a menu and mark down the ones you like and you know which one to order next time.”

4 Things to Know about Dhaba Indy Dhaba Indy offers authentic South Indian, North Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thali cuisine for customers to enjoy.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays, but is open regularly Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Yelpers suggest trying Dhaba Indy’s lunch buffet. The buffet is always rotating, offering a variety of dishes, including specialties like diwali or vegan.

Some Yelp favorites include: the papad, samosas, aloo gobi, and chicken korma. Don’t forget about the naan bread!

Brittany Smith from Yelp Indy says Yelpers rave about the affordable prices and friendly staff in online reviews, along with many vegetarian dishes.

If you’re new to Indian food, Yelper suggest starting with the chana masala and fresh-baked naan or the dosa.

“One of the items they are known for is the dosa, the Indian version of the crepe. They roll it out and fill in potatoes and ingredients you can choose,” Smith said.

“Try the dessert mango lasso is chunks of mangos so delicious and refreshing at the end of your meal!” Smith said.

Learn more about Dhaba Indy at its website or on Yelp. Connect on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo gallery courtesy Yelp

