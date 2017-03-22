× Avon Police Department stepping up trail patrols with new equipment

AVON, Ind. — Just over a month after two teenage girls were found murdered near the Delphi trails, some police departments in central Indiana are focusing on trail safety.

The warmer spring weather is expected to increase traffic along trails in places like Hendricks County. Many of the trails there are built along wooded areas that can be isolated at certain hours.

Marsha Shilts says she walks along the Avon trails nearly every day.

“It’s important to make sure every body’s safe out here,” she said.

Shilts brings her dog along with her on the walks for added security.

“He’s a pretty good alert, he’s watching everything,” Shilts said. “He’s got my back.”

Police want to provide more security, too. The Avon Police Department recently purchased a utility vehicle that will give them additional access to the trails.

“(It) gives us the presence of our involvement on the trails,” said Brian Nugent, Avon assistant police chief. “And, to let the community know not only are we out there, but we are visible which serves as a deterrent.”

Nugent said both the police and parks departments have been proactive when it comes to monitoring the trails. The Delphi case put the issues on the minds of more residents.

“For us, it serves as a gentle reminder to us of the value of having good public safety and finding ways to make that happen,” Nugent said.

The Avon Town manager, Tom Klein, said it is good to see the departments working together.

“We’ve been adding trails every year as a part of the town,” Klein said. “So in order to make people feel safe, we have to make sure we’re patrolling them as well.”

Parks department staff can regularly be seen riding marked moto-peds along the trails. The police department wants to add more of those kinds of tools to its arsenal.

“We currently have one bike as a department,” Nugent said. “We are looking to purchase a second bike this year if we can.”

There is no lighting or call box system in place along Avon trails. Residents are only to use the trails during daylight hours.

In neighboring Plainfield, there are nine certified bike patrol officers. They monitor the trails during the day and at night. The Plainfield Police Department currently owns a utility vehicle.