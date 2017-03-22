Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Authorities: Boy, 14, dies after ATV crash in Pike County

Posted 8:34 am, March 22, 2017, by

Photo courtesy of Indiana DNR Law Enforcement District 7

PETERSBURG, Ind. — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash in southwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says in a statement that Kaleb S. Poehlein of Winslow lost control the ATV he was riding on Tuesday in Pike County and hit a small ditch. The department says the ATV went airborne, hit a tree and landed upside down.

The DNR says the boy wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities say he had just passed another ATV operated by a 15-year-old Winslow boy at the time of the crash. That boy wasn’t hurt.

