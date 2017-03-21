Warmer temperatures and rain are on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine will return Wednesday but temperatures will be cooler. That will be followed by a warm up on Thursday and by Friday highs will reach into the 70s. We'll stay dry through the rest of the work week before rain and thunderstorms develop Saturday and linger through Sunday.

This is Indiana Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Tornado sirens will sound this evening as part of the statewide tornado drill Tuesday around 7:35pm. This is the time to practice tornado safety drill at work and at home.

Join the Weather Authority Team Saturday from 9am until 1pm at the Fishers Kroger location. We'll have Midland Weather Radios available at a discounted price and we will program them for you.

Low temperatures will dip below freezing overnight.

Allergy season is underway and trees, flowers and grasses begin to bloom.

We'll have sunny skies Friday.

Highs Friday will be near 70 degrees.

Thunderstorm will develop Saturday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Sunday morning.