Seasonal and quiet Tuesday ahead after foggy start

Good Tuesday morning! Yesterday’s rain and storms have moved out of the state and we will enjoy quiet conditions today. Some fog has developed overnight reducing visibility to under 1 mile at times. The fog will lift out late morning leaving us with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures are in the 40s this morning and will climb to seasonal averages in the low 50s this afternoon. We could see some sunshine late morning followed increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front slides south. The front could spark off a shower or two, but most of Indiana will remain dry.

Cooler air settles in overnight dropping temperatures back into the 20s. Wednesday will be sunny, dry and cooler as highs top out in the lower 40s. We have a warming trend through Friday with temperatures near 70! The weekend is looking soggy and stormy as a couple of systems move through the state.