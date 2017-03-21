Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Popular bridge in Muncie to close for rebuilding

Posted 11:52 am, March 21, 2017, by

MUNCIE, Ind. — A popular travel route for Muncie residents will be closed to traffic for the next several months starting Monday, March 27, as contractors will be rebuilding the Tillotson Avenue Bridge over White River and the Cardinal Greenway.

The 50-year-old bridge closure will force the nearly 10,000 daily drivers to seek alternate routes in getting to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and other nearby businesses.

Contractors have stated that a detour will be posted to redirect traffic to nearby Nichols Avenue.

Contractors had hoped to keep some traffic flowing through the area but then reconsidered feeling that trying to accommodation drivers would actually delay completing the project which is slated to be finished by late October.

