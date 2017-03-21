Man wanted for bank robbery in Noblesville

Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Photo provided by Crime Stoppers.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Police are searching for man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Noblesville.

The robbery occurred at 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2017 at the Chase Bank on Tegler Drive.

No other details about the crime were released. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or 800-222-TIPS. Tips will be considered anonymous and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest.

