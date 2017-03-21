Indianapolis sending more money to crime prevention groups

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis is allocating more money to help curb crime. The city is planning to use hundreds of thousands dollars to help groups fighting violence.

City-County Council passed the proposal Monday night. It transfers $400,000 of accrued interest from the city’s rainy day fund, previously considered for councilor’s pay raises, to be used for crime prevention.​

“What we’re looking for are folks who will be feet on the ground, in the neighborhoods who know the folks in the neighborhood,” Councilor Jeff Coats, who sponsored the proposal, said.

The Central Indiana Community Foundation will oversee the grant program and determine whether applicants meet the criteria. They must be a non-profit providing conflict resolution, including outreach workers for street mediation, crisis intervention and preventing retaliation in high crime areas designated by IMPD.

Councilor Zach Adamson expressed concern before the vote Monday.

“It seems to me that the narrowing of the criteria seems to fit exactly the mission statement of a particular organization rather than a particular type of activity,” he said. “And I feel that that is a dangerous precedent for this body to set.”

Coats said a qualifying organization can only receive a maximum $100,000 and that any money not used by a deadline will roll into the general crime prevention grants program.

“Many leaders in these high crime neighborhoods just felt like we didn’t have enough resources on the ground,” Pastor Charles Harrison with Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition said.

Harrison said the group plans to apply for the grant.

The foundation said it hopes to open the application process in April and get the dollars out by the end of July.