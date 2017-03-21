× Indianapolis man sentenced to 35 years for attempted murder at L.A. Fitness in Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 35 years Monday for an attempted murder a Lawrence gym.

Earlier this month, Bryan Fearman pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the case.

Lawrence police were dispatched to L.A. Fitness in the 9900 block of Pendleton Pike on the afternoon of July 21, 2015.

They found a man stabbed and the knife still sticking out of his back. Police apprehended Fearman a short time later after a pursuit.

Police said the victim was Fearman’s ex-boyfriend, who’d filed a protective order against Fearman in the summer of 2014.

Fearman told police the stabbing was over charges his ex-boyfriend made with his credit card. He told police he “did not care” if his ex-boyfriend lived or died after the attack.