Indiana woman accused of hiding HIV status, engaging in sexual activity with minor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – An HIV positive woman in Terre Haute is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Lisa Custer, 21, was arrested on Friday around 5 p.m. and taken to the Vigo County Jail. Her charges include two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and failure to comply with law on reporting some communicable disease. As of Tuesday, she is still in jail on a $20,000 bond.

According to court documents obtained by WTHI, Custer began staying with a friend and because interested in his 15-year-old son. She told the victim she wanted to have sex with him.

But it wasn’t until two days after their sexual encounter that Custer told the victim she has HIV.

“The fact still remains, that anytime you have one person that’s infected and they’re not warning others, then they’re probably not taking the necessary precautions to prevent that spread. We certainly don’t want to have one of those major outbreaks here in Vigo County,” Rob Roberts, Chief Deputy Prosecutor told WTHI.

Custer’s trial is set for August 21.