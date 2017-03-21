× Indiana veteran to receive new furnished tiny home

GREENFIELD, Ind. – This weekend an Indiana veteran will get his or her very own tiny home.

Crews started building the tiny home at the S&H Campground in Greenfield this week.

Once the build is complete, it will be donated to a veteran chosen by the Disabled American Veterans Organization. The home will also be completely furnished.

It will be presented to the veteran at the Tiny Hometown Exhibit during the Midwest Outdoor Expo this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It’s something that can be moved around. It’s a solution. It’s not a big house, and it’s something that can be achieved for a smaller amount of money to give them. It’s a really nice home to live in,” said Chad Furgason, build coordinator for Hine Sight Productions.