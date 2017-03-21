Indiana toddler featured in A&E PSA for World Down Syndrome Day

HIGHLAND, Ind. — An Indiana toddler with Down syndrome is making a name for herself.

Nineteen-month-old Felicity, known as Flick, is featured in a PSA to raise awareness about the disorder.

The toddler is the only child of the six featured who is from the Midwest. She is from Highland.

The purpose of the PSA is to assure kids that they can achieve anything, regardless of a disability.

The minute long video was filmed in California and is being shown on A&E. The channel also airs a show called “Born this Way,” which follows young adults with Down syndrome.

“As a community, as a family, we need to lean on one another every day. We hope you share the love and celebrate with us,” said A&E in Facebook post.