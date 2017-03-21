× Colts move Pat McAfee to retired list, free up $2.75 million in cap space

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – What Pat McAfee made known Feb. 2 has become official, and the Indianapolis Colts’ salary cap situation is a beneficiary.

The team placed its most prolific punter on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, according to ESPN. The transaction comes seven weeks after McAfee announced his retirement after eight decorated seasons.

The move of McAfee, 29, to the reserve/retired list freed up $2.75 million under the NFL’s salary cap. He had two years remaining on the five-year, $14.5 million contract he signed in March 2014.

By retiring, McAfee walked away from non-guaranteed base salaries of $2.75 this season and in 2018. He decided to concentrate on a post-NFL career with Barstool Sports.

McAfee is one of three Colts who have announced their retirement, joining linebacker Robert Mathis and offensive lineman Joe Reitz.