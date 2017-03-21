Carmel’s police officer statue back on duty after being damaged in hit-and-run crash

CARMEL, Ind. – The officer is back on duty.

Carmel’s “Oh It’s You, Welcome” statue is back in its rightful place. The statue was damaged in a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 26, 2016.

The statue greets travelers on the Monon Trail and also serves as a memorial to Officer Frank Carey, the only Carmel police officer ever killed in the line of duty. Carey died during a shootout in 1900.

On Monday afternoon, workers with the Carmel Street Department put the statue back in its original position at the edge of the Monon Trail on Main Street. The statue had to go to the J. Seward Johnson Foundation—the creators of the statue—because of the extensive amount of repairs needed.

Damage to the statue exceeded $10,000. The city filed a claim with the driver’s insurance company seeking restitution for the repair costs.

Police said the crash happened around 4:10 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2016, when a Ford Edge trying to make a left turn collided with it. After hitting the statue, the driver, later identified as 45-year-old Glenn Lockett, backed up and continued on, eventually parking in the parking garage of Sophia Square.

Lockett was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Surveillance video recorded the crash and an eyewitness also provided key information, according to Carmel police.