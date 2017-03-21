Amazing time-lapse video shows upgrades at IMS as part of Project 100

Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Posted 12:46 pm, March 21, 2017

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway released a time-lapse video that shows dramatic upgrades made to the track as part of Project 100.

IMS Project 100 launched in 2013 and finished in 2016, coinciding with the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500. The goal of the project was to enhance the fan experience at the speedway with modern updates while still allowing it to keep a historic feel.

The biggest changes were made in the main grandstand, and the upper-deck seating got a new roof and chairs.

The speedway is using a 20-year loan from the state to pay for the renovations. The project cost a total of $90 million, with many of the upgrades complete and others to happen in years to come.

“Project 100 has paved the way for the next century of thrilling racing and world-class entertainment at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Take a look at the road to completion as Hulman & Company prepared to welcome fans from across the globe for the historic 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said.

