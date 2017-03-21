× Airplane rolls off runway at Indianapolis Executive Airport

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A small airplane rolled off a runway at the Indianapolis Executive Airport in Boone County Tuesday evening.

Authorities were called to the incident around 7:42 p.m.

The pilot told first responders the aircraft’s right brake had locked up upon landing, which forced it to the side of the runway.

Seven passengers and two crew members were aboard the plane. No one was injured. They were quickly moved to a hanger.

Records show the aircraft belonged to Farrell 5 LLC of Defiance, Ohio. It departed Groton-New London, Connecticut at 5:07 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Indianapolis Executive Airport at 7:38 p.m.

The runway will reopen once the aircraft is moved.

The airport says the Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted.