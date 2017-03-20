Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Wichita State coach’s wife escorted out of stands at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for swearing at officials

INDIANAPOLIS — A security guard asked the wife of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall to leave the lower bowl of Bankers Life Fieldhouse after she started loudly cursing shortly after Sunday’s 65-62 loss to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.

A police officer was eventually called and followed Lynn Marshall up the steps. She later was taken back to the playing level on an elevator so she could attend her husband’s news conference.

NCAA spokesman David Worlock says it is standard procedure for the wife of a coach to be escorted to the press conference but it is usually done by school officials.

Lynn Marshall remained in the stands about 10 minutes after the final buzzer. She at first consoled fans and family members of the team’s players. But then she started shouting loudly about the calls made during the game. Eventually, the people around coaxed her to leave and the police officer followed.

Team spokesman Bryan Holmgren said the team was unaware of the situation and could not comment.

