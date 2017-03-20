LIVESTREAM: FBI Director Comey testifies before House Intelligence Committee regarding Trump’s wiretapping allegations

WASHINGTON — FBI Director James Comey publicly confirmed for the first time that the FBI is investigating Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. And it includes any potential coordination between Trump campaign associates and Russia’s government.

Typically, the FBI does not discuss or even confirm the existence of ongoing investigations, but Comey said he’s authorized by the Justice Department to make the disclosure.

The announcement comes as Comey appears before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday.

During the hearing, Comey is also expected to reject claims that Trump was wiretapped by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

The controversy over the wiretapping claims was unleashed by stunning early morning tweets from the President at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida two weeks ago. He drew parallels to Watergate and McCarthyism and said Obama was a “Bad (or sick) guy!” for ordering surveillance of his New York residence — allegations the former president quickly denied through a spokesman.