Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Spring Begins With Storms

Posted 5:52 pm, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 05:54PM, March 20, 2017

Spring began Monday with scattered strong thunderstorms. More than a dozen central Indiana counties were under severe thunderstorms warning Monday afternoon. The rain ended by evening and clouds will linger through Tuesday. Sunshine will return by mid-week.

Indianapolis received a half-inch of rain on Monday.

 

This is Indiana Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Tornado sirens will sound as part of the statewide tornado drill Tuesday around 10:15am and again around 7:35pm. This is the time to practice tornado safety drill at work and at home.

We'll have a cloudy, mild Tuesday.

We'll have a sunny, cool Wednesday.

We'll have sunshine for Friday.

Expect highs in the 70s by Friday.

Thunderstorms will develop Saturday.

Rain will continue though early Sunday.

CBS4 Meteorologists will at the Fishers Kroger location on Olio Rd., Saturday from 9am until 1pm. Midland Weather Alert Radios will be available at a special price and we will be there to custom program them for you.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s