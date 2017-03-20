Spring Begins With Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring began Monday with scattered strong thunderstorms. More than a dozen central Indiana counties were under severe thunderstorms warning Monday afternoon. The rain ended by evening and clouds will linger through Tuesday. Sunshine will return by mid-week.

Indianapolis received a half-inch of rain on Monday.

This is Indiana Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Tornado sirens will sound as part of the statewide tornado drill Tuesday around 10:15am and again around 7:35pm. This is the time to practice tornado safety drill at work and at home.

We'll have a cloudy, mild Tuesday.

We'll have a sunny, cool Wednesday.

We'll have sunshine for Friday.

Expect highs in the 70s by Friday.

Thunderstorms will develop Saturday.

Rain will continue though early Sunday.

CBS4 Meteorologists will at the Fishers Kroger location on Olio Rd., Saturday from 9am until 1pm. Midland Weather Alert Radios will be available at a special price and we will be there to custom program them for you.