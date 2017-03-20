Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Report shows Delaware County has highest child poverty percentage statewide

Posted 5:29 am, March 20, 2017, by

MUNCIE, Ind. — A new report shows that Delaware County is the Indiana county with the highest percentage of children living in poverty.

The Kids Count in Indiana 2017 Data Book shows that 31.2 percent of children up to age 17 were living in poverty in the central Indiana county. The report cites 2015 statistics that show the county is higher than Indiana’s average of 20.4 percent and the national average of 20.7 percent.

Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler tells The Star Press that it is a “disturbing” statistic.

Hamilton County reported the lowest percentage of children living in poverty at 5.2 percent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s