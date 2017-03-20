× Randolph County man charged with murder of 2-year-old

LYNN, Ind. – A man was arrested Monday for the murder of a 2-year-old in Lynn, Indiana.

Randolph County authorities found the deceased child when they were dispatched to the 9400 block of S. 300 W around 7:37 a.m. last Wednesday. The call was originally in reference to the child not breathing.

During the death investigation, it was found that the child died as a result of internal injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

As a result of the investigation, 22-year-old Joshua Ray Null was charged with murder.

Murder in Indiana can be punished by the death penalty, life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, or between 45 and 65 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. There is no bond for murder.