× Rain and storms to start Spring

Good Monday morning! Spring started at 6:29 am this morning as showers and storms moved through the state. Small hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours will continue through about 11 am as the complex of storms makes it way southeast.

We dry out for a few hours this afternoon before more rain develops in time for the evening commute.

The rain comes to an end this evening leaving partly cloudy skies overnight.

Temperatures are feeling like spring this afternoon reaching into the 60s!

A few showers are possible Tuesday with a return to seasonal highs. Wednesday is looking cool and dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures climb again to near 70º to end the work week.