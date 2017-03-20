President Trump’s son Eric announces wife is pregnant with first child

Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 19: Eric Trump, along with his wife Lara Yunaska, takes part in the roll call in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

NEW YORK— President Donald Trump is about to become a grandfather for a ninth time.

Trump’s son Eric announced on Twitter Monday that he and his wife Lara are expecting their first child.

The baby boy is due in September.

Eric Trump, who lives in New York, wrote “it’s been an amazing year” and said that he and his wife were “blessed” by the pregnancy.

The president retweeted his son’s post on Monday, adding, “Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you!”

Eric, 33, and his brother Don Jr. are now running the Trump Organization after the president said he cut ties with his business to take office.

The two brothers and their sister Ivanka are from Trump’s first marriage to Ivana Trump. Don Jr. has five kids while Ivanka has three. Tiffany Trump, whose mother is Marla Maples, Trump’s second wife, is unmarried and has no children.

